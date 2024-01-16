XY Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,625 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Sony Group comprises 0.5% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Sony Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Sony Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Sony Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $98.16. 845,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66. The firm has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

