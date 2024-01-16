XY Capital Ltd Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Bilibili comprises about 0.9% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,929,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 30.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 161,396 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 439.4% during the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 65,867 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.76.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,209,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.05. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

