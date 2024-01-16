XY Capital Ltd Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000. Zai Lab makes up approximately 1.9% of XY Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,708,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 966,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 250,155 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,513. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 114.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $69.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,908 shares of company stock valued at $732,295. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

