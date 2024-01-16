XY Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

XY Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 771.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of XY Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,391,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,372,168. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

