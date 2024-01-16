XY Capital Ltd Sells 94,330 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

XY Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,330 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises 2.5% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 982,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,341,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,197,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 2,870.0% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 297,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. 3,191,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,592. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.