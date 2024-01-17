180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.09.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $481.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

