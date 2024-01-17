180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $727.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $734.30. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $685.77 and its 200 day moving average is $609.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

