723,825 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 723,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,196,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,692,426. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.65.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

