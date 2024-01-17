adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,385,200 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 1,535,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,731.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ADDDF opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.22. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

