adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,385,200 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 1,535,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,731.5 days.
adidas Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADDDF opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.22. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.
adidas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.