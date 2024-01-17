Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.53.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

AAP stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $158.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 508.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

