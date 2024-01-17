Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $14,495,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.26.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $12.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 111,501,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,430,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $253.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

