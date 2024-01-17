Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.34. 8,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 53,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $557.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,542.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,320.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $142,324.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $19,584.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,542.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,379 shares of company stock worth $730,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

