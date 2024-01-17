agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

NYSE:AGL opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. agilon health has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in agilon health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

