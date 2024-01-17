AIA Group Ltd Has $17.59 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,709 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 0.9% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,906. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $201.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

