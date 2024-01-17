AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Roger Stott Buys 50 Shares

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £150.50 ($191.50).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Roger Stott acquired 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($190.56).
AJ Bell Stock Performance
Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 298.80 ($3.80) on Wednesday. AJ Bell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 394.80 ($5.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,757.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 290.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 7.16.
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
