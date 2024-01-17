Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALLO

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $3.13 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $526.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $50,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.