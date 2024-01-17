Analysts Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $93.00

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Insider Transactions at CVS Health
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
