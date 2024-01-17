Analysts Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $93.00

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.