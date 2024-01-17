Analysts Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $28.00

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

