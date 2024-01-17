Analysts Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Price Target at C$50.15

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at Parkland

Parkland Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,327. Company insiders own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$44.83 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$27.50 and a 52-week high of C$45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.93. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. Parkland had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of C$8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.3671171 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Articles

