Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,070,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 18,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AVXL opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $490.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVXL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.