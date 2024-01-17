Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Update

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Asante Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ASGOF stock opened at C$1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08. Asante Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$1.62.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

