Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Update

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Shares of ASGOF stock opened at C$1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08. Asante Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.92 and a 12 month high of C$1.62.
About Asante Gold
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Asante Gold
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.