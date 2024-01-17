Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Aspen Pharmacare
