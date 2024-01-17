Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

