AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

