AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.3% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 17,074,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,936,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

