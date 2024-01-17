Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Decreased by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 2.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.15.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $241.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $245.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

