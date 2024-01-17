AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. Barclays lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,669.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,624.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,553.73. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,968 shares of company stock worth $45,836,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $9,809,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

