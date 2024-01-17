AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

