Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.17.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,712,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

