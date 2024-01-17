Axonics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2028 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Axonics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axonics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AXNX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $68.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,950,000 after purchasing an additional 162,665 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Axonics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,223,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,557 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,905. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Featured Articles

