Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.94.

Get Baidu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIDU

Baidu Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of BIDU opened at $104.50 on Friday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $160.88. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.