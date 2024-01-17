Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Banc of California from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Banc of California stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 256,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

