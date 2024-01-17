Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

