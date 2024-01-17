Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VUG stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,745. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $314.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.