Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 143.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

