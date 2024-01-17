Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 617 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,379. The company has a market capitalization of $292.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $166.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

