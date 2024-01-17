Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 986 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $53.46. 422,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,897. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

