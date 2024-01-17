Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,098 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.02. The company had a trading volume of 745,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,620. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.69. The company has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

