Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. 17,301,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,856,254. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

