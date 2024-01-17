Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 432 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $166.43. 852,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,189. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

