Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,881,000 after acquiring an additional 542,314 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.53. 2,096,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

