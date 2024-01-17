Berkshire Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $334,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

