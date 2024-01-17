Berkshire Bank Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $406.04 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $273.89 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.06.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

