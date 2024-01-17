Berkshire Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

