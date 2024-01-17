Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Target Price at C$32.46

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AltaGas

AltaGas Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:ALA opened at C$28.40 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$28.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.1196709 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.05%.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$2,208,910.58. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,059 and have sold 147,090 shares valued at $4,021,062. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.