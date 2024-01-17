Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target at $225.40

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAR. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $156.74 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.88.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $21.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 409,985 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,172,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

