Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $23.88

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $24,904,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 91.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 318,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,611,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 193.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 224,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.63. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $34.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.43). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 17,037.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

