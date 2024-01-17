Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $23.88

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.88.
BTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BioXcel Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.63. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $34.13.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.43). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 890.63% and a negative net margin of 17,037.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioXcel Therapeutics
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.