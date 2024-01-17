Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) PT at $72.71

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.63.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 676,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,516,000 after acquiring an additional 227,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.43. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $67.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mr. Cooper Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.