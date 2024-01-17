Brokerages Set The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) PT at $176.04

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.44.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of EL opened at $129.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.94. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

