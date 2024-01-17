Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $52.88

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of WPM opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.81. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

