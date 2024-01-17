Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $206.32

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.32.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $271.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.04. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $134.53 and a twelve month high of $274.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 118.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

